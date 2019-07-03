LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Price Down 5.6%

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.50 and last traded at $62.00, 4,444,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 7,612,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.44.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.69.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($47.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.74) by ($42.39). The firm had revenue of $776.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LYFT Inc will post -11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter valued at $42,175,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LYFT in the first quarter worth $145,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LYFT in the first quarter worth $7,829,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in LYFT in the first quarter worth $17,984,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LYFT in the first quarter worth $2,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

About LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

