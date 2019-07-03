Lobstex (LOBS) Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Lobstex has a total market cap of $294,159.00 and $6,460.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00015020 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000480 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001500 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000499 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 16,672,468 coins and its circulating supply is 16,672,456 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

