LGO Exchange (LGO) Achieves Market Cap of $11.43 Million

LGO Exchange (CURRENCY:LGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, LGO Exchange has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. LGO Exchange has a market cap of $11.43 million and $18,819.00 worth of LGO Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LGO Exchange token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0875 or 0.00000734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bibox.

About LGO Exchange

LGO Exchange (LGO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2018. LGO Exchange’s total supply is 217,698,062 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,661,620 tokens. The Reddit community for LGO Exchange is /r/LegolasExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LGO Exchange’s official website is lgo.exchange . LGO Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/lgogroup . LGO Exchange’s official Twitter account is @LegolasExchange

LGO Exchange Token Trading

LGO Exchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGO Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LGO Exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LGO Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

