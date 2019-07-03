Leon Trefler Sells 772 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) SVP Leon Trefler sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $55,545.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Leon Trefler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pegasystems alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, Leon Trefler sold 781 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $55,591.58.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Leon Trefler sold 1,464 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $107,852.88.

Shares of PEGA traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.64. 458,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,840. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $76.49.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.24). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $212.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEGA shares. BidaskClub cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded Pegasystems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 542.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Pegasystems by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $270,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.