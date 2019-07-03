Lear’s (LEA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Longbow Research

Longbow Research restated their buy rating on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $190.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LEA. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price target on shares of Lear and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lear from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Lear from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.13.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $135.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.48. Lear has a 12 month low of $114.45 and a 12 month high of $192.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Lear had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lear will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Lear by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

