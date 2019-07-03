LBRY Credits Reaches Market Cap of $7.21 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Upbit. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $7.21 million and approximately $25,001.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00276553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.84 or 0.01718831 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008444 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000896 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00150520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00030115 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000571 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 616,789,756 coins and its circulating supply is 248,591,809 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

