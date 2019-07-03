Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

LRCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lam Research from $223.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.78.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX opened at $187.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.59. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $209.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $809,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Gottscho sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $450,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,379 shares of company stock worth $3,554,335 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,565,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,354,358,000 after buying an additional 913,293 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,083,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,916,000 after acquiring an additional 38,150 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1,921.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,848,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,696,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,153,000 after acquiring an additional 442,152 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,720,000 after acquiring an additional 395,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.