Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Gap Up to $187.84

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $181.11, but opened at $187.84. Lam Research shares last traded at $191.34, with a volume of 2,361,096 shares.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.32. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

In related news, insider Richard A. Gottscho sold 7,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.26, for a total transaction of $1,516,716.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $809,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,379 shares of company stock worth $3,554,335. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 16.8% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 128,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,078,000 after acquiring an additional 18,539 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,404,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 20.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 634,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,527,000 after purchasing an additional 108,066 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

