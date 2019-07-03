Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.81. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $23.27 and a twelve month high of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

