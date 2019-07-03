Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.68

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 49.68 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 49.64 ($0.65), with a volume of 38155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.74 ($0.64).

The stock has a market cap of $89.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,423.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other Kingspan Group news, insider Russell Shiels sold 22,524 shares of Kingspan Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,700 ($61.41), for a total transaction of £1,058,628 ($1,383,284.99).

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

