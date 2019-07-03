Kin (KIN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, Kin has traded down 14% against the US dollar. Kin has a market cap of $12.09 million and $456,669.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, COSS and Stellarport.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kin Token Profile

Kin launched on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,097,560,976 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinFalcon, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OTCBTC, Stellarport, Mercatox, YoBit, Bancor Network, COSS, Allbit, Fatbtc and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

