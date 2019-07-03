Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Kibo Energy shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 4,534,647 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.14. The company has a market cap of $7.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.59.

Kibo Energy Company Profile (LON:KIBO)

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops coal and other minerals in Africa. It also explores for nickel, gold, and platinum group metals. The company's flagship project is the Mbeya coal to power project that comprises 22 tenements located in south-western Tanzania.

