KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMPH shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of KemPharm from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of KMPH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 49,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,783. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.59. KemPharm has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). Equities research analysts forecast that KemPharm will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMPH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 78,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 18,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,014 shares in the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

