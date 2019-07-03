Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Judges Scientific PLC (LON:JDG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3,520.00. Judges Scientific shares last traded at $3,519.00, with a volume of 653 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Monday, April 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,255.42. The company has a market capitalization of $215.24 million and a PE ratio of 25.55.

In related news, insider Mark Lavelle purchased 10 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,120 ($40.77) per share, with a total value of £312 ($407.68).

Judges Scientific Company Profile (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences Group and Vacuum Group. It offers equipment for engineering education and research used at universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems, primarily for the food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

