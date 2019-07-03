Joseph T. Kennedy Sells 54,186 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 54,186 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $1,057,710.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMRN traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,204,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,427,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.62 and a beta of 1.18. Amarin Co. plc has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $23.79.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.30 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 450.07% and a negative net margin of 45.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMRN shares. BidaskClub cut Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amarin in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Amarin in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 699.0% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,875,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265,400 shares during the last quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 5,575,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth $16,610,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Amarin by 67.2% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,710,000 after purchasing an additional 904,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 395.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,021,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,211,000 after purchasing an additional 815,616 shares during the last quarter. 47.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

