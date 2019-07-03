Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.11 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) will post sales of $4.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.19 billion and the lowest is $4.03 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $3.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $17.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $17.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.31 billion to $19.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,964,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,173,000 after buying an additional 432,487 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $51,273,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 963,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,693,000 after buying an additional 220,600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 327,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,511,000 after buying an additional 189,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,359,000 after buying an additional 172,284 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JLL stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,672. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.73. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $119.79 and a 52 week high of $174.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Jones Lang LaSalle’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.02%.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.