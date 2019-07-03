Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) Given $7.60 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $7.60 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jianpu Technology an industry rank of 80 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

JT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jianpu Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jianpu Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jianpu Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

JT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. 14,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,600. Jianpu Technology has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $97.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.04 million. Jianpu Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jianpu Technology will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Jianpu Technology by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,719,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,264 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC boosted its position in Jianpu Technology by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 6,058,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,629 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the first quarter valued at $529,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Jianpu Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,451,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,334,000 after acquiring an additional 128,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 16.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

