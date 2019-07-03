Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.81 and last traded at $20.72, approximately 2,960,304 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,913,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.45.
Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:JEF)
Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.
