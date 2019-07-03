Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.81 and last traded at $20.72, approximately 2,960,304 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,913,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JEF. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 1,545,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,724,000 after purchasing an additional 53,783 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 315,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 66.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

