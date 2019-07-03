Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Boeing in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aircraft producer will earn $5.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.71.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BA. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America set a $420.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $525.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $407.40.

Shares of BA opened at $354.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $355.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.07. Boeing has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $446.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Boeing by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 74,661 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Boeing by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Boeing by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $54,692,000 after purchasing an additional 54,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

