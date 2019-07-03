Jane Huang Sells 430 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $53,543.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Beigene alerts:

On Monday, May 20th, Jane Huang sold 300 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.12, for a total transaction of $39,036.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Jane Huang sold 14,130 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total transaction of $2,017,340.10.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $127.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.03. Beigene Ltd has a 12-month low of $105.19 and a 12-month high of $194.56.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.15) by $0.34. Beigene had a negative net margin of 302.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Beigene in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Beigene by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Beigene in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Beigene by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Beigene in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Beigene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.28.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.