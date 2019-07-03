iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Gap Up to $59.45

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.78, but opened at $59.45. iShares MSCI China ETF shares last traded at $60.68, with a volume of 5,174,094 shares.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.14.
The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.3561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.
About iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)
iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.
