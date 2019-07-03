iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Gap Up to $59.45

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.78, but opened at $59.45. iShares MSCI China ETF shares last traded at $60.68, with a volume of 5,174,094 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.14.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.3561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 219.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,963,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,970 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $105,240,000. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,154,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 324.0% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 707,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,186,000 after acquiring an additional 540,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 697.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 592,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,163,000 after acquiring an additional 517,997 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

