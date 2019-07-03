iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Hits New 12-Month High at $256.18

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $256.18 and last traded at $256.18, with a volume of 5505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $253.65.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.18.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is a boost from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKH. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23,437.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 244,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 243,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,136.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 191,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after purchasing an additional 186,540 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,454.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,602,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,775.7% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares during the period.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.