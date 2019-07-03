Instem (LON:INS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Instem PLC (LON:INS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $351.00. Instem shares last traded at $351.00, with a volume of 2,131 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $55.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 341.32.

In related news, insider Michael McGoun sold 30,000 shares of Instem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.55), for a total transaction of £104,400 ($136,417.09).

Instem plc provides information technology solutions to the life science market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making. Its solutions include Provantis, an integrated Windows-based system for organizations and universities that are engaged in non-clinical evaluation studies; submit platform that provides a suite of integrated tools and services for the creation and management of SEND datasets and associated documents for contract research organizations and sponsors; ALPHADAS, an eSource EDC system for early phase clinical trials; Animal Care Information System, an animal management software solution; Logbook, a repository for information; and Toxicology Resource Planning, a toxicology solution for pharmaceutical, chemical, and contract research laboratory corporations.

