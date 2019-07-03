Insider Selling: Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Director Sells 21,370 Shares of Stock

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 21,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $1,499,960.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,038.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Harris Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 20,565 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $1,440,989.55.

On Monday, July 1st, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 103,630 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $7,204,357.60.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 75,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $4,470,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 75,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $4,616,250.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 1,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $60,110.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 65,068 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $3,893,669.12.

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 101.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Shake Shack Inc has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $73.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.77.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.23 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHAK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Shake Shack from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,097,000 after purchasing an additional 393,710 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,960,000 after acquiring an additional 141,498 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,203,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,197,000 after acquiring an additional 138,218 shares during the period. Apertura Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Apertura Capital LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 823,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,711,000 after acquiring an additional 64,385 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

