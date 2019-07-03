Insider Selling: RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Gerald T. Garland sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $20,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,861.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RFIL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.81. 3,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,364. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $73.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.24.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RF Industries had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in RF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 129,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 134,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 62,633 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 53,814 shares during the period. 30.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

