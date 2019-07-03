Insider Selling: Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Chairman Sells 3,145 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Chairman E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $108,942.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanterix alerts:

On Tuesday, June 4th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,073 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $79,898.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,142 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $48,387.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,639. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Quanterix Corp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $36.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $880.83 million, a PE ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 1.27.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 986,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at $1,349,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quanterix by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 45.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.