Insider Selling: Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $20,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $60,480.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $41,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $20,340.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $21,020.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $42,720.00.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $62,190.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $20,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $61,710.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

Shares of Iradimed stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 60,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.64. Iradimed Corp has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 9.48.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iradimed Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 190,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,341 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 64.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 129,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 51,050 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Iradimed in the first quarter worth about $3,648,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iradimed by 86.4% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Iradimed during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRMD shares. BidaskClub raised Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

