Insider Selling: Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Director Sells 22,933 Shares of Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Director Nikolay Hristov sold 22,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.85, for a total value of C$111,225.05.

Nikolay Hristov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Nikolay Hristov sold 22,934 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$111,466.12.

On Friday, June 7th, Nikolay Hristov sold 22,933 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total value of C$97,465.25.

DPM opened at C$4.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $872.76 million and a P/E ratio of 26.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.26. Dundee Precious Metals Inc has a 52-week low of C$2.56 and a 52-week high of C$4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$113.46 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

