Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Major Shareholder Sells 77,692 Shares of Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 77,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $5,063,187.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dagmar Dolby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Dagmar Dolby sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $3,253,000.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Dagmar Dolby sold 51,777 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $3,368,611.62.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Dagmar Dolby sold 15,617 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,015,729.68.

On Friday, June 21st, Dagmar Dolby sold 93,113 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $6,062,587.43.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Dagmar Dolby sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $3,252,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Dagmar Dolby sold 46,781 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,046,378.72.

On Friday, May 3rd, Dagmar Dolby sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $3,286,500.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $6,549,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Dagmar Dolby sold 16,145 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,050,716.60.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Dagmar Dolby sold 29,200 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,898,292.00.

NYSE DLB traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $65.18. 310,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,249. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.24. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.17 and a 12 month high of $72.04. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $338.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.45 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 24.93%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 45.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.6% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $67.00 price objective on Dolby Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

