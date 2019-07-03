Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $172,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,850.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $176,000.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Greef Roderick De sold 14,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $259,260.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $167,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $165,300.00.

BLFS traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 162,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,195. The stock has a market cap of $326.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.14 and a beta of 1.31. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a current ratio of 14.50.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,108,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at $809,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Maxim Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.