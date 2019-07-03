iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) Plans Dividend of GBX 10.40

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.40 ($0.14) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

IBPO opened at GBX 243.20 ($3.18) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 200.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41. iEnergizer has a 1 year low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 248 ($3.24). The company has a market cap of $462.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31.

Get iEnergizer alerts:

iEnergizer Company Profile

iEnergizer Limited (iEnergizer) is an integrated software and service company. The Company provides content transformation services and business process outsourcing services. Its segments include Real time processing, Back office services, Content delivery and Others. The Company provides services across the entire customer lifecycle and offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing solutions (Content Services) and customer management services (Back Office Services and Real Time Processing) that include transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, and market research and analytics using various platforms, including voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room and other business support services.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for iEnergizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iEnergizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.