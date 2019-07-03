iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) Plans Dividend of GBX 10.40

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.40 ($0.14) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
IBPO opened at GBX 243.20 ($3.18) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 200.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41. iEnergizer has a 1 year low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 248 ($3.24). The company has a market cap of $462.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31.
iEnergizer Company Profile
