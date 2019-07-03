IDOX (LON:IDOX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.90. IDOX shares last traded at $34.65, with a volume of 45,027 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $143.97 million and a PE ratio of -3.98.

IDOX Company Profile (LON:IDOX)

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, Content, Digital, and Health. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for IDOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.