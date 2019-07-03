Hush Price Hits $0.0697 on Major Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Hush has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom. Hush has a market capitalization of $393,083.00 and approximately $1,414.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.36 or 0.00884728 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00224090 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00078671 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005296 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001232 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 5,641,700 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.