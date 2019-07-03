Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) to post earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported earnings per share of $5.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year earnings of $14.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $14.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $17.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.30 to $17.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 48.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on HII. ValuEngine raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.08.

In other news, VP William R. Ermatinger sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $394,117.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,408,481. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nicolas G. Schuck sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.46, for a total value of $102,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,405 shares of company stock worth $721,128 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 610.5% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,040. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $173.80 and a one year high of $262.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

