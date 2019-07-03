H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.41

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$23.41 and last traded at C$23.40, with a volume of 157723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$23.01. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.57.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald C. Rutman sold 6,600 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.84, for a total value of C$150,744.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,400 shares in the company, valued at C$991,260.34.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

