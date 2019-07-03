Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Given $46.67 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.60 (Hold) from the five brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Helios Technologies’ rating score has declined by 55.7% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $46.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Helios Technologies an industry rank of 192 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.81. 2,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.85. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $58.13.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $146.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.91 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 9.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.65%.

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $235,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $110,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $460,250. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

