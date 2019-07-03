Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Healthcare Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $112.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.57 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “mkt perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, insider John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 13,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $419,574.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,758.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,462,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,219,000 after acquiring an additional 182,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,411,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,620,000 after acquiring an additional 330,144 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,990,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,361,000 after acquiring an additional 209,843 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 24.4% in the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,271,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,048,000 after acquiring an additional 642,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,909,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,313,000 after acquiring an additional 35,279 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HR traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $32.45. The company had a trading volume of 23,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,011. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

