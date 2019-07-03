Head-To-Head Contrast: TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) & Nlight (OTCMKTS:LASR)

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) and Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of Nlight shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Nlight shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR and Nlight’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR $10.21 billion 2.43 $1.92 billion $2.88 13.01 Nlight $191.36 million 3.66 $13.94 million $0.32 59.22

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Nlight. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nlight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR and Nlight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nlight 1 4 3 1 2.44

Nlight has a consensus price target of $26.29, suggesting a potential upside of 38.71%. Given Nlight’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nlight is more favorable than TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR.

Volatility & Risk

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nlight has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR and Nlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR 19.56% 33.09% 21.34% Nlight 5.13% 4.77% 3.97%

Dividends

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Nlight does not pay a dividend. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Nlight beats TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

