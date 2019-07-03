Havven Trading Down 24.1% Over Last Week (HAV)

Havven (CURRENCY:HAV) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Havven token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00001226 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Liquid and Tidex. Havven has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $43,347.00 worth of Havven was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Havven has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00273110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.86 or 0.01708654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000886 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00149150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00029596 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Havven Profile

Havven’s genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Havven’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,060,807 tokens. The official website for Havven is havven.io . Havven’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Havven is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Havven’s official message board is blog.havven.io

Havven Token Trading

Havven can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, Liquid, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Havven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Havven using one of the exchanges listed above.

