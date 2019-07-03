Hashgard (GARD) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Hashgard has a total market cap of $3.80 million and $619,420.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Gate.io. In the last week, Hashgard has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00274966 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.88 or 0.01710087 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000895 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00149826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00029649 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,037,038,825 tokens. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard1 . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

