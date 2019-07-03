Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Up 0.4%

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.24, 266,603 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,028,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HMY. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of -1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMY. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 3,153.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,562,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 2,483,852 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $4,424,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,985,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,251,979 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,171,000 after buying an additional 1,148,285 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,255,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 841,907 shares during the period. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

