Hargreave Hale Aim Vct PLC (LON:HHV) Declares GBX 1.50 Dividend

Hargreave Hale Aim Vct PLC (LON:HHV) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Hargreave Hale Aim Vct stock opened at GBX 68.50 ($0.90) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 67.16. The firm has a market cap of $140.82 million and a PE ratio of 5.91. Hargreave Hale Aim Vct has a 1-year low of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 83.13 ($1.09).

About Hargreave Hale Aim Vct

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital company. The Company’s investment objectives include investing in a portfolio of the United Kingdom-based companies on a high risk, medium-term capital growth basis, primarily being companies, which are traded on Alternative Investment Market (AIM); maximizing distributions to shareholders from capital gains and income generated from its funds, and targeted investment in equities, which include a range of investments.

