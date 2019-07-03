Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Habit Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Habit Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Habit Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Shares of Habit Restaurants stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $267.63 million, a PE ratio of 59.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.01. Habit Restaurants has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.51 million. Habit Restaurants had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Habit Restaurants will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 64,402 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 84.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 327,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,431,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,032,000 after purchasing an additional 62,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 128.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 78,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 44,314 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

