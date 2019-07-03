Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Habit Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Habit Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Habit Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.17.
Shares of Habit Restaurants stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $267.63 million, a PE ratio of 59.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.01. Habit Restaurants has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 64,402 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 84.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 327,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,431,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,032,000 after purchasing an additional 62,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 128.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 78,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 44,314 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Habit Restaurants Company Profile
The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.
