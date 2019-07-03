H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) to post ($0.75) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for H & R Block’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). H & R Block reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H & R Block will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover H & R Block.

Get H & R Block alerts:

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 364.51%. H & R Block’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.42 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HRB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of H & R Block by 233.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of H & R Block by 8,750.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of H & R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of H & R Block by 36.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of H & R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H & R Block stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.08. 115,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,468. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.25. H & R Block has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $29.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from H & R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.37%.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H & R Block (HRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.