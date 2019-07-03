Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gresham Technologies PLC (LON:GHT)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $112.90. Gresham Technologies shares last traded at $113.30, with a volume of 6,311 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $76.68 million and a PE ratio of -53.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 107.57.

In other news, insider Imogen Joss purchased 5,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £4,974.20 ($6,499.67).

Gresham Technologies plc, a software and services company, provides real-time transaction control and enterprise data integrity solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Clareti Solutions and Other Solutions segments. The company offers Clareti Transaction Control, an enterprise data control solution for data validation and real-time transaction matching and reconciliation.

