GPU Coin (GPU) Price Reaches $0.0352 on Major Exchanges

GPU Coin (CURRENCY:GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, GPU Coin has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One GPU Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. GPU Coin has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $385.00 worth of GPU Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 120.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000112 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GPU Coin Profile

GPU is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2016. GPU Coin’s total supply is 51,530,001 coins and its circulating supply is 40,477,042 coins. The Reddit community for GPU Coin is /r/NulleX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GPU Coin is nullex.io . GPU Coin’s official Twitter account is @GPU_coin

GPU Coin Coin Trading

GPU Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GPU Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GPU Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GPU Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

