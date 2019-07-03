Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $5.26

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.34, but opened at $5.26. Gold Fields shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 220,056 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.11.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72.
About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.
