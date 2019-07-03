Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $5.26

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.34, but opened at $5.26. Gold Fields shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 220,056 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 347.7% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 1,011.5% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 44.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

