Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Glen Burnie Bancorp stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.28. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

