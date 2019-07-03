Gespeg Copper Resources (CVE:GCR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Gespeg Copper Resources Inc (CVE:GCR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 62000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Gespeg Copper Resources Company Profile (CVE:GCR)

Gespeg Copper Resources Inc engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Gaspe region, Quebec. It primarily explores for copper deposits. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Saskatoon, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Gespeg Copper Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gespeg Copper Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.