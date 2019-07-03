Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $64.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s previous close.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of GNRC opened at $70.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.59. Generac has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $71.34.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $470.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.73 million. Generac had a return on equity of 41.59% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $1,117,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,043,061.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at about $697,000. RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 47.0% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 243,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 41.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth about $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

